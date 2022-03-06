Kerala reports 1,408 new cases

Active cases dwindle to 14,153

Kerala reported 1,408 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday when 25,325 samples were tested in 24 hours. The active case pool in Kerala has dwindled to 14,153. A total of 3,033 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on Sunday. About 9.3% of the active cases are currently hospitalised

The number of persons hospitalised with COVID-19 in the State is dwindling and on Sunday, the total number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals was 1,295. New hospital admissions on the day was 189.

29 deaths

On Sunday, the State declared 29 COVID-19 deaths, of which two occurred within 24 hours. Twenty-seven deaths had occurred in the last few days but were declared only in 24 hours.

The State also added 15 pending COVID-19 deaths to the official list of fatalities. These are deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the government as per the new guidelines of the Centre and following the appeals filed by families.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 66,180. Of these, 30,606 (46.2%) deaths were added after October 2021, following the death reconciliation exercise. The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,12,089 cases.

In districts

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 204 cases, Kottayam 188, Thiruvananthapuram 174, Kollam 120, Thrissur 119, Pathanamthitta 99, Kozhikode 96, Idukki 85, Alappuzha 72, Malappuram 69, Wayanad 61, Kannur 52, Palakkad 47 and Kasaragod 22 cases.