Kerala reports 1,298 new cases, 800 recover

1,050 out of the new cases are locally acquired infections

COVID-19 cases continued to rise in the State with 1,298 fresh cases and 800 recoveries being reported on Thursday.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the first case was reported on January 30 has now climbed to 30,449, with 11,983 patients currently undergoing treatment in hospitals in various districts. The State has registered 18,333 recoveries so far.

On Thursday, the Health Department added three more deaths to the toll tally, which now stands at 97.

These deaths, which had taken place on July 31, August 2, and August 5 in Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram, entered the official data only on Thursday after retesting at the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha.

Over 65 % of the new cases reported on Thursday – 1,050 – were locally acquired infections, with the authorities unable to trace the source of infection in 76 cases. Health-care workers continue to be affected in large numbers, with 29 of them testing positive on Thursday.

Thiruvananthapuram district reported 219 new cases, with all cases except two being locally acquired infections. The number of active cases in Thiruvananthapuram now is 3,177, which is close to three times the number of active cases in Ernakulam, which has the second largest number of active cases at 1,147. Alappuzha, Kozhikode and Kasaragod have active cases close to 1,000 while the rest of the districts have between 300 and 500.

District tally

The new cases reported in districts on Thursday are Malappuram, 129, Kasaragod 153, Ernakulam 73, Alappuzha 99, Thrissur 74, Kannur 33, Kottayam 40, Kozhikode 174, Palakkad 136, Idukki 58, Pathanamthitta 33, Kollam 31, and Wayanad 46 .

Of the 1.48 lakh plus people quarantined in the State, 11,437 with mild COVID-like symptoms have been isolated in hospitals in districts.

The number of samples in the last 24 hours is 25,205. The total number of hotspots in the State is 511.