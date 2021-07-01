Kerala reports 12,868 new COVID-19 cases

Test positivity rate in the State goes up to 10.3% on Thursday even as 124 deaths are added to the official list

The State reported 12,868 new cases of COVID-19 when 1,24,886 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The test positivity rate (TPR) in the State went up again, touching 10.3% on the day.

The State’s active casepool continued to remain stagnant at around 1 lakh cases and shows no signs of a dip, as a steady number of new cases continued to be reported daily. On Thursday, the active casepool stood at 1,02,058 cases, with 11,564 patients reported to have recovered from the disease.

Cumulative case fatality now stands at 13,359, with the State adding 124 deaths, which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Thursday.

Hospital admissions

The number of patients newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 on Thursday was 2,163, taking the total number of patients being treated for moderate or severe disease currently in hospitals in the State to 24,949.

Total ICU admissions of critically ill patients, in both public and private hospitals, was 2,198 on the day. The number of patients requiring ventilator support dropped to 827. The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began now stands at 29,37,033 cases.

Among districts, Malappuram reported the highest number of new cases on the day with 1,561, Kozhikode 1,381, Thiruvananthapuram 1,341, Thrissur 1,304, Kollam 1,186, Ernakulam 1,153, Palakkad 1,050, Alappuzha 832, Kannur 766, Kasaragod 765, Kottayam 504, Pathanamthitta 398, Idukki 361 and Wayanad 266 cases.