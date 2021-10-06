Kerala reports 12,616 new COVID-19 cases

The State’s active case pool has declined significantly to 1,22,407 patients on Wednesday, with 14,516 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day

The State registered 12,616 new COVID-19 cases when 98,782 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State’s active case pool has declined significantly to 1,22,407 patients on Wednesday, with 14,516 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 11% of the active cases are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 25, 811 with the State adding 134 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Wednesday.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State dropped from 1,827 on Tuesday to 1,758 on Wednesday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support was 748 on the day.

New admissions

On Wednesday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID came down below 1,000 for the first time in months to 918, while the number of persons currently admitted with moderate or severe disease in hospitals across the State is steadily declining and now stands at 15,325.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began now stands at 47,51, 407 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,932 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 1,703, Kozhikode 1,265, Thrissur 1,110, Malappuram 931, Kollam 869, Kottayam 840, Pathanamthitta 766, Kannur 698, Idukki 656, Palakkad 634, Alappuzha 569, Wayanad 440 and Kasaragod 203 cases.