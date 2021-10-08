Kerala reports 10,944 new COVID-19 cases

Kerala’s active case pool has dipped further and had 1,16,645 patients on Friday, with 12,922 persons more reported to have recovered from the disease

The State logged 10,944 new cases of COVID-19 when 95,510 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State’s active case pool has dipped further and had 1,16,645 patients on Friday, with 12,922 persons more reported to have recovered from the disease.

According to the Health Department, only 10.5% of the active cases are admitted in hospitals or field hospitals such as COVID first line/second line treatment centres.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 26,072, with the State adding 120 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Friday.

ICU occupancy of COVID patients in both public and private hospitals in the State was 1,733 on Friday. The number of patients requiring ventilator support is also showing a downward trend and stood at 717 on the day.

New admissions dip

On Friday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID dipped to 892, while the total number of persons currently admitted in hospitals with moderate or severe disease across the State is steadily declining and now stands at 14,135.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 47,74,639 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases with 1,495 cases, Thiruvananthapuram 1,482, Thrissur 1,311, Kozhikode 913, Kottayam 906, Malappuram 764, Kannur 688, Kollam 672, Alappuzha 627, Pathanamthitta 557, Palakkad 548, Idukki 432, Wayanad 389 and Kasaragod 160 cases.