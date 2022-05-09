Kerala reluctantly warms to NEP 2020 reforms

‘Keeping aloof might affect prospects of students from State’

‘Keeping aloof might affect prospects of students from State’

Shedding its initial opposition to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the State has been witnessing a policy shift to adopt a pragmatic approach.

With conditions “compelling” the government to warm to reforms such as four-year undergraduate (UG) degrees, multiple entry and exit options and deemed universities, it hopes to cling on to its ideals of equity and accessibility in higher education while opening up the sector to private players.

The State had made known its objections towards the reforms at various fora. However, of late, there have been growing calls to overhaul the higher education system. Such demands appear to have gained traction at a time when the State government has realised the need for modernising the sector.

Educated migrants

A recent conclave organised to discuss the fallout of the NEP 2020 witnessed some participants lamenting the creation of ‘educated migrants’ and highlighting the growing impatience among students for new courses and enhanced facilities. Vice Chancellors, other academics and policymakers were among those who attended the event.

Higher Education Minister R. Bindu insisted the government remains firm in its ideological opposition towards the policy in view of its scant regard for social justice, secularism and reservation. She, however, pointed out that the State could not remain aloof when the country moved forward under a single framework.

“For instance, the students of Kerala would suffer if our universities alone decide against introducing four-year UG degrees. While such a stance could lead to an exodus of students to other States, our graduates might also find scarce job opportunities at a later stage,” she told The Hindu.

Concerns

Expressing concern over various reforms mooted in the NEP 2020, she flagged the multiple entry and exit option that could have adverse social implications. Besides increasing dropout rates, it might even pave the way for young women to be coerced into quitting their studies midway for marriage, Dr. Bindu opined.

Kerala State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) vice chairman Rajan Gurukkal said the State had to be mindful of the carrot-and-stick approach of the Centre and the University Grants Commission (UGC) while formulating its policy on NEP 2020. The universities could be forced to implement the provisions in order to avail themselves of the benefits of various schemes, he added.

The government has been examining the prospects of permitting deemed universities with many college managements having submitted applications for the same. A decision rests on the recommendations submitted by the KSHEC. While it advised the government not to impede such avenues in higher education, the council stressed on the need for a framework to protect students from marginalised sections, sources said.