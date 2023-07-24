ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala reluctant on smart meter project as it can’t engage in graft: Surendran

July 24, 2023 08:41 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala government is reluctant to cooperate with the Centrally-aided smart electricity meter project as it knows very well that it cannot engage in corruption, BJP State president K. Surendran alleged on Monday. The State’s stand will make it ineligible for the ₹10,475-crore Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) of which smart meter roll-out is a component, he said. The State government has succumbed to pressure from the Left trade unions in the power sector. It has always been the policy of the CPI(M) to oppose progressive initiatives, added Mr. Surendran.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US