Kerala reluctant on smart meter project as it can’t engage in graft: Surendran

July 24, 2023 - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala government is reluctant to cooperate with the Centrally-aided smart electricity meter project as it knows very well that it cannot engage in corruption, BJP State president K. Surendran alleged on Monday. The State’s stand will make it ineligible for the ₹10,475-crore Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) of which smart meter roll-out is a component, he said. The State government has succumbed to pressure from the Left trade unions in the power sector. It has always been the policy of the CPI(M) to oppose progressive initiatives, added Mr. Surendran.

