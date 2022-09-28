Kerala releases book on road safety, rules to be included in higher secondary curriculum

Transport Minister Antony Raju releases a book on road safety launched by the Motor Vehicle department by presenting a copy to Education Minister V. Sivankutty in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Road safety rules will be included in the curriculum of higher secondary education in Kerala, Transport Minister Antony Raju and Education Minister V. Sivankutty have said. They were addressing the media after releasing a book on road safety launched by the Motor Vehicles department (MVD) to create awareness about aspects of road safety here on Wednesday.

The book dwells on a host of factors such as road manners, accidents, characteristics of road users, road markings, road signs, safety systems and their proper use, signals, dangerous driving practices, legal issues in relation with children driving vehicles, air pollution and other topics related to the traffic system.

During the revision of the curriculum at the higher secondary level, excerpts from the book will be included by the Curriculum Committee, said Mr. Sivankutty.

Mr. Raju said the Transport department will take the lead to amend the Central Motor Vehicles Act to enable students who pass the higher secondary examination to apply for a driving license without taking a learner’s license as the sections on road safety have become part of the curriculum.

The Transport Minister said the MVD is also ready to provide two days of training to school teachers in the State.

Transport department Secretary Biju Prabhakar and Additional Transport Commissioner P.S. Pramoj Shankar were among those who participated in the event.