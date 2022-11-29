Kerala registers an MMR of 19 in SRS, which experts term as unrealistic

November 29, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala has registered an incredible maternal mortality ratio (MMR) of 19 (per one lakh live births) according to the latest Sample Registration System (SRS) special bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India (2018-20) brought out by the office of the Registrar General of India.

According to this latest bulletin, Kerala’s MMR, which was the lowest in the country at 30 in 2017-19, dropped by another 11 points in 2018-20 to 19.

Kerala still has the lowest MMR in the country. However, this time, the news seems to have been met with frowns rather than cheers because public health experts reckon that a MMR of 19 during 2018-20 is quite unrealistic by any stretch of imagination.

Kerala reports close to five lakh live births every year. Between 2010 and 2020, except in the year 2011-12, the State has consistently reported between 4.5-4.8 lakh live births.

Given that the MMR is calculated as the proportion of maternal deaths per 1,00,000 live births, Kerala should have only around 95 maternal deaths during the survey period of 2018-20.

But both the Health department and the Kerala Federation of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (KFOG), which has been diligently performing the Confidential Review of Maternal Deaths (CRMD) for nearly two decades, has audited 130 to 180 deaths every year during 2018-20.

“The MMR arrived at through SRS is usually slightly different from the MMR figure calculated by the State Health department every year. But an MMR of 19 for 2018-20 is way off the mark and we presume that it could be a sampling error,” says V.P. Paily, senior obstetrician leading the CRMD initiative.

Dr. Paily points out that the CRMD records — which is an annual audit of every maternal death that happens in the State in both private and public sectors and not a sample survey — itself show how erroneous the latest MMR is.

Sustained efforts over a decade at properly assessing the cause of maternal mortality in the State and taking up targeted initiatives to tackle each of these and a series of quality improvement initiatives have helped Kerala bring down maternal deaths significantly. The State is also on the right track to achieve a target MMR of 20 by 2030, which it has set for itself.

Apart from the fact that the MMR figure is erroneous, public health experts are worried that the SRS data, which are always quoted as the official data, are certainly going to put Kerala at much disadvantage.

“We still have a long way to go as far as ensuring safe motherhood. But with an “official” MMR of 19, the State might no longer receive any funds from the Centre for our preventable maternal deaths management initiative. Worse still, all programmes aimed at safe motherhood will also slacken in the State if we glorify the latest SRS data,” a senior health official said.