Kerala registers 5,005 cases

Test positivity rate 9.57%, higher than previous two days

The State reported 5,005 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, when 52,310 samples were tested in the 24 hours. Test positivity rate was 9.57%, much higher than the past two days.

The active case pool has risen to 68,991 and 4,408 recovered from the disease.

21 deaths

The addition of 21 new deaths on Sunday to the official list has taken the State’s toll to 3,463. Pathanamthitta reported five deaths, Kollam three, Alappuzha, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, Thrissur, and Kozhikode two each while Kottayam, Wayanad, and Kannur reported one death each.

Of the new cases reported on Sunday, in 68 cases, the Health Department has reported a history of travel outside the State while 4,937 are locally acquired infections. Amongst the locally acquired infections, in 388 cases the source of infection remains untraced while 43 health workers acquired the infection is 43.

District-wise

Among districts, Ernakulam continues to report the highest number of cases with 767 cases, Kozhikode 677, Malappuram 479, Kollam 439, Pathanamthitta 427, Kottayam 399, Alappuzha 302, Thiruvananthapuram 296, Thrissur 262, Kannur 239, Idukki 237, Wayanad 226, , Palakkad 348 and Kasaragod 79 cases.