Kerala registers 3,981 COVID-19 cases

Test positivity rate rises to 17.39%

New COVID-19 cases reported in Kerala stayed just short of the 4,000 mark for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

A total of 3,981 new cases of COVID-19 were reported on the day when 22,896 samples were tested.

The test positivity rate (TPR) on the day climbed from 16.97% of the previous day to 17.39%.

The active case burden in the State is also rising and at present the number of active cases in the State stands at 25,969.

Of the new cases reported on Thursday, Ernakulam reported 970, Thiruvananthapuram 880, Kottayam 438, Kollam 328, Kozhikode 259, Pathanamthitta 251, and Alappuzha 217 cases.

11 deaths

A total of 11 COVID deaths were added to the official COVID-19 toll of the State. These include one death which occurred in the past 24 hours, six recent deaths and one death which entered the official figures on the basis of appeal. With this, the cumulative COVID-19 deaths in the State rose to 69,935.

The State has reported 66,16,588 COVID-19 cases ever since the pandemic began.