Kerala registers 3,777 new COVID cases

Thiruvananthapuram

12 December 2021 20:37 IST

Active case pool dips to 38,361

Kerala logged 3,777 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday when 57,121 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden stands at 51,94,605 cases.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality stands at 42,967 as on Sunday, with the State adding 143 deaths to the official list. This includes 34 recent deaths and 109 deaths which have now been accepted as COVID deaths by the Government.

The State’s active case pool dipped below 40,000 and had 38,361 patients on Sunday. A total of 3,856 recovered on the day.

According to the Health Department, only 8.1% of the active cases are currently admitted to hospitals.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID patients in the State was 565 on Sunday.

On Sunday, the number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID was 196. Hospitalisations remain below the 5,000 mark.

Capital tops

Among districts, Thiruvananthapuram reported the highest number of new cases, at 808 cases. Ernakulam 590, Kozhikode 505, Kannur 249, Kottayam 242, Kollam 229, Thrissur 224, Malappuram 212, Idukki 182, Pathanamthitta 170, Wayanad 110, Alappuzha 96, Kasaragod 80 and Palakkad 80.