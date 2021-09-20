Kerala registers 15,692 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 22,223 recovery on Monday, while the State’s active case pool drops to 1,67,008

The State reported 15,692 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday when 89,772 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. The State’s active case pool dropped to 1,67,008, with 22,223 patients reported to have recovered from the disease on the day.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 23,683, with the State adding 92 deaths, most of which occurred in the past few days, to the official list of COVID deaths on Monday.

Current ICU occupancy of patients in both public and private hospitals in the State dipped slightly to 2,205. The number of patients requiring ventilator support remains more or less unchanged at 927.

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 was 1,507, while the total number of hospitalisations across the State has declined further to 24,704.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 45,24,158 cases.

Among districts, Thrissur reported the highest number of new cases with 2,504 cases, Ernakulam 1,720, Thiruvananthapuram 1,468, Kozhikode 1,428, Kottayam 1,396, Kollam 1,221, Malappuram 1,204, Palakkad 1,156, Alappuzha 1,077, Kannur 700, Pathanamthitta 561, Idukki 525, Wayanad 510 and Kasaragod 222 cases.