Kerala registers 1,426 fresh COVID-19 cases

Active case pool dips to 11,022

Kerala registered 1,426 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday when 27,923 samples were tested in 24 hours.

The active case pool continues to dip. On Thursday, the number of COVID patients in the State was 11,022. A total of 2,055 persons were reported to have recovered from the disease on the day. About 9.5% of the active cases are currently hospitalised.

The number of persons hospitalised with COVID-19 has come down and on Thursday the number of patients admitted with moderate or severe COVID in hospitals was 1,049. New hospital admissions on the day was 120.

The current ICU occupancy has dipped to 211. The ventilator occupancy remains at 56.

On Thursday, the State declared 24 COVID deaths, of which two occurred within the past 24 hours and 22 were deaths that occurred in the past few days. The State also added 203 pending COVID deaths to the official list.

In all, the official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State rose to 66,689. Of these, 31,039 (46.3%) deaths were added after October 2021 following the death reconciliation exercise

The State’s cumulative COVID-19 burden now stands at 65,17,950 cases.

Among districts, Ernakulam reported the highest number of new cases at 260, followed by Kottayam 187, Thiruvananthapuram 179, Kollam 128, Pathanamthitta 115, Idukki 96, Kozhikode 93, Thrissur 88, Alappuzha 65, Kannur 57, Palakkad 51, Wayanad 50, Malappuram 45 and Kasaragod 12 cases.