Kerala records pass percentage of 100 in ICSE

Thiruvananthapuram

24 July 2021 17:02 IST

For ISC (Class 12), the pass percentage was 99.96

In a year marked by unprecedented academic disruptions, the ICSE (Class X) pass percentage touched 100 in the State, while it was 99.96 for ISC (Class XII). The pass percentage was up from 99.96 for ICSE and 99.48 for ISC last year.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) announced the ICSE and ISC results on Saturday afternoon. The ICSE and ISC examinations were not conducted this year in the wake of the second wave of COVID-19 that swept through the country. The council had announced an evaluation criteria according to which students were evaluated.

The national pass percentage was 99.98 for ICSE and 99.76 for the ISC students. Like last year, the CISCE did not publish the merit lists for the ICSE and ISC results this time.

In the State, all 7,787 students (3,728 boys and 4,059 girls) emerged successful in class X, while only one of the 2,775 ISC students (1,323 boys and 1,452 girls) was unsuccessful in class XII.

Both girls and boys had a pass percentage of 100% in ICSE, while in ISC girls outdid boys, securing a pass percentage of 100 to their 99.92.

As many as 158 ICSE schools and 68 ISC schools presented students this year.

SC/ST candidates

In ICSE, all 185 Scheduled Caste (SC) candidates emerged successful, achieving a pass percentage of 100. While the 10 Scheduled Tribe candidates registered a pass percentage of 100, 3,680 Other Backward Classes candidates also had cent per cent results.

In ISC, 37 Scheduled Caste candidates recorded success, achieving a pass percentage of 100. They were in the company of three Scheduled Tribe candidates and 1,267 Other Backward Classes candidates who also achieved a pass percentage of 100.

To compile the ICSE marks, the CISCE took into consideration the average marks scored by candidates in papers/subjects in various tests/examinations conducted by the school at the Class IX and Class X levels and internal assessment marks (the project and practical work for the ICSE 2021 examination).

For ISC, the parameters were average marks scored by candidates in papers/subjects in various tests/examinations conducted by the school at the Class XI and Class XII levels; the Class X average marks (English + best four subjects); and the marks of the project work and/or practical examination for the ISC 2021 examination.

While the Southern region had the best result with 100% pass in ICSE, the Southern and Western regions shared the honours with a pass percentage of 99.91 in ISC.