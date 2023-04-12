Kerala records high domestic tourism inflow: Riyas

April 12, 2023 06:14 pm | Updated 06:14 pm IST - KOLLAM

The number of domestic tourists to Kerala hit an all-time record last year, Minister for Tourism, Public Works and Youth Affairs, P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said.

Inaugurating Kilikolloor cooperative bank’s tourism scheme here on Tuesday, he said that 1.80 crore domestic tourists visited Kerala in 2022, and 2023 would see a new record.

“The government has been implementing diverse programmes in the tourism sector. Kerala comes first in destination wedding ranking. Floating bridges will be extended to all coastal districts,” said the Minister.

Kilikolloor bank’s tourism scheme provided low-cost tourism packages to individuals and families. M. Naushad, MLA, presided over the function.

Mayor Prasanna Ernst, Deputy Mayor Kollam Madhu, and former MP P. Rajendran were present.