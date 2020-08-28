Kerala records a fresh high of 2,543 cases

State tally over 69,000; Telangana incidence close to 3,000; Karnataka reports 136 deaths; A.P. records 10,526 cases

Kerala’s cumulative burden of disease rose to 69,304, after 2,543 fresh coronavirus (COVID-19) cases, the highest single-day spike, were reported on Friday. The number of persons in hospitals was 23,111.

The Health Department confirmed that seven more deaths that had occurred earlier in the week were COVID-19 deaths; the toll moved up to 274. Four deaths were in Thiruvananthapuram, two in Malappuram, and one in Kannur.

The Health Department said 2,312 of 2,543 new cases were locally acquired infections.

In Thiruvananthapuram, 532 cases were reported on Friday, 519 from local transmission. Moreover, 22 of 52 health-care workers infected were from Thiruvananthapuram.

Telangana again reported close to 3,000 new COVID-19 cases with 2,932 persons testing positive on Thursday.

The highest number of positive cases was reported on Tuesday when a little over 3,000 people tested positive, followed by 2,795 on Wednesday.

Active cases stood at 28,941, with 22,097 persons in home/institutional quarantine. The increased number of cases were attributed to intensified testing.

On Thursday, 61,863 persons were tested and reports of 771 samples were awaited. Samples collected per million were 32,439, the Health department said.

Eleven persons died of infection on Thursday, taking the total number of casualties to 799. The case fatality rate was 0.68%, much lower than the national average of 1.83%, officials said.

Greater Hyderabad had a major chunk of cases with 520 persons testing positive on Thursday. Medchal-Malkajgiri and Rangareddy districts stood next, reporting 218 cases each.

Andhra Pradesh’s tally mounted to 4,03,616 with 10,526 new cases added on Friday. Also, 0.92% or 3,714 infected persons succumbed to the disease so far.

With 35.41 lakh samples tested, the overall positivity rate was 11.40%.

Half of Andhra Pradesh’s infections were from five districts in three different regions. East Godavari with 55,834 cases accounted for 13.8% of total cases.

East Godavari had the biggest spike in new cases and Chittoor the highest number of deaths, as a total of 81 new deaths were reported. Krishna district had the highest death rate of 1.75%.

Karnataka recorded 8,960 cases on Friday, bringing the State’s total to 3.18 lakh.

Of the total on Friday, 2,721 were from Bengaluru Urban.

The Health and Family Welfare department said 136 COVID-19-related deaths were reported on Friday.

There were 86,347 active cases. On Friday, 64,226 tests were conducted, including 23,416 rapid antigen tests.

