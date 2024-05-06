Kerala records 99.99% pass in ICSE, 99.93% in ISC results

May 06, 2024 01:47 pm | Updated 01:47 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Schools in the State registered a pass percentage of 99.99 in the ICSE (Class X) examinations and 99.93 in the ISC (Class XII) examinations the results of which were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Monday morning.

As many as 7,186 students — 3,512 boys and 3,674 girls — appeared for the ICSE examinations and 2,822 — 1,371 boys and 1,451 girls — for the ISC examinations.

Girls achieved 100% results in both ICSE and ISC examinations. Boys had a pass percentage 99.97% in the ICSE examinations (with only one student being unsuccessful), and 99.85% in the ISC examinations (two students emerging unsuccessful).

Nationally, the pass percentage was 99.47 for the ICSE and 98.19 for the ISC examinations.

As many as 194 Scheduled Caste and 12 Scheduled Tribe students had appeared for the examination in the State, achieving a pass percentage of 100. A total of 3,376 Other Backward Classes students had taken the examination, securing a pass percentage of 99.97.

In the special category, 63 Scheduled Caste students and three Scheduled Tribe students took the examinations, securing a pass percentage of 100. A total of 1,237 Other Backward Classes students took the examination, securing a pass percentage of 99.84.

As many as 160 schools in the State had presented candidates for the ICSE examination, and 72 schools for the ISC.

Among the regions, the western region had the highest pass percentage (99.91), followed by the southern region (99.88) in the ICSE examinations.

In the ISC examinations, the southern region had the highest pass percentage (99.53), followed by the western region (99.32).

