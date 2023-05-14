Kerala records 99.88% pass in ISC, 99.97% in ICSE results

May 14, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Shreya Anil of St. Thomas Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram, and Hashna Shabi S. of Sarvodaya Vidyalaya, Thiruvananthapuram, topped the State in the ISC (Class XII) examinations the results of which were declared by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Sunday.

Sreya S. of Lécole Chempaka, Thiruvananthapuram, and Therese Maria Denny of St. Patrick’s Academy, Angamaly, were the State toppers in the ICSE (Class X) examinations.

Shreya and Hashna shared the first merit position on the ISC State merit list, scoring 397 marks (English + best 3) to register a pass percentage of 99.25.

Sreya and Therese scored 498 marks (English + best 4), securing 99.6% to share the first merit position on the ICSE State merit list.

In the State, the pass percentage in the ISC examinations was 99.88, and that for ISC was 99.97.

No one from the State figured in the all-India merit list for the first merit position in either ISC or ICSE examinations. Five students bagged the all-India first merit position in the ISC examinations, securing 99.75% marks. Nine students figured in the all-India merit position in the ICSE examinations, securing 99.8% marks. The pass percentage was 96.93 for ISC and 98.94 for ICSE.

Other merit positions

Bhadrra R. of Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram, bagged the second merit position on the ISC State merit list with 396 marks (99%).

Aravind N.R. of St. Thomas Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram; Keshav Ranjith of Christ Nagar Higher Secondary School, Thiruvananthapuram; and Juliette Lizsnow of St. Patrick’s Academy, Angamaly, shared the third merit position with 395 marks (98.75%).

In the ICSE examinations, Nijisha P.S. of Phoenix Public School, Methala, Thrissur, bagged the second merit position with 497 marks (99.4%).

Four students – Pranjal Bhatt of St. Thomas Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram; Somanshu Saha of Sarvodaya Vidylaya, Thiruvananthapuram; Kalyani Krishna of Bishop Moore Vidyapith, Kayamkulam; and Ria Maria Manoj of St. Thomas Residential School, Thiruvananthapuram – shared the third merit position in the State, scoring 496 marks (99.2%).

As many as 2,599 students – 1,251 boys and 1,348 girls – had appeared for the ISC examinations, and 7,519 students – 3,607 boys and 3,912 girls – for the ICSE examinations from the State.

Girls performed better than boys in the ISC examinations, scoring 100% results. The boys’ pass percentage was 99.76%. In the ICSE examinations, boys did better than girls. While boys had 100% results, the pass percentage of girls was 99.95.

As many as 48 Scheduled Caste (SC) students sat for the ISC examinations, and 178 for ICSE, achieving a pass percentage of 100% in both. One Scheduled Tribe (ST) student appeared for the ISC examinations and six for ICSE, again registering 100% results.

A total of 1,166 Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates took the ISC examination, recording a pass percentage of 99.91, while 3,469 OBC candidates took the ICSE examination, achieving a pass percentage of 99.94.