Kerala records 36% excess rainfall, courtesy of recent heavy spells

Kerala has more than made up for the deficit in the seasonal rainfall, courtesy the heavy spells which steadily lashed the State in the past weeks.

The State has recorded 36% excess rainfall in the March-May summer season till May 25, as per the updated data of the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The State has recorded 397.2 mm rainfall against 291.8 mm, which is ‘normal’ for the period.

Three districts – Kannur, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram – have reported a ‘large excess’, meaning rainfall in excess of 60% of the normal for the respective regions. Kannur has recorded 69% in excess of the normal, Ernakulam 67% and Thiruvananthapuram 63%.

Alappuzha, Kasaragod, Kottayam, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Wayanad have recorded ‘excess’ rainfall. Idukki and Kollam have reported ‘normal’ rainfall for the March 1-May 25 period. In IMD jargon, the ‘normal’ range is defined as percentage departures between -19% and +19%.

This summer season, Kerala has experienced an abrupt shift from the fierce summer heat in March and April which saw it battling heat wave conditions and a ‘large deficiency’ (above 60% deficit) in rainfall to ‘red alerts’ in May for extremely heavy rainfall.

Rain intensity eases

The intensity of rainfall appears to have eased by Saturday. The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall in a number of southern and central districts till Wednesday.

On Saturday, most places in Kerala saw a respite from the lashing rains of the past several days. Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Kottayam are on yellow alert on Sunday for isolated heavy rains.

