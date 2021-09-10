Kerala records 25,010 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday

The active cases in the state stands at 2,37,643 on Friday

Kerala recorded 25,010 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, when 1,51,317 samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

The test positivity rate dipped to 16.53% on Friday.

Current ICU occupancy of COVID-19 patients in both public and private hospitals in the State keeps fluctuating and a total of 2,385 patients are in ICUs now (2,404 patients on Thursday), while the number of patients requiring ventilator support was 1,008 (1,022 on Thursday).

The State’s active case pool is also stabilising, with the State reporting a good number of daily recoveries. The active case pool has 2,37,643 patients now, with 23,535 persons reported to have recovered from the disease on Friday.

The official cumulative COVID-19 case fatality in the State now stands at 22,303 including 177 deaths- most of which occurred in the past few days- to the official list of COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

The number of patients in the State newly admitted to hospitals with COVID-19 was 2,412, while the total hospitalisations of those with moderate or severe COVID-19 infections is more or less stabilised since the past one week and dipped slightly to 32,255.

The cumulative case burden of the State ever since the pandemic began, now stands at 43,34,704 cases.

Among districts, Thrissur continues to report the highest number of new cases with 3,226, cases, Ernakulam 3,034; Malappuram 2,606; Kozhikode 2,514; Kollam 2,099; Palakkad 2,020; Thiruvananthapuram 1,877; Alappuzha 1,645; Kottayam 1,565; Kannur 1,583; Pathanamthitta 849; Idukki 826; Wayanad 802 and Kasaragod 364 cases.