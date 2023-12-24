GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala records 128 new COVID-19 cases, one death

December 24, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI

Kerala reported 128 fresh COVID-19 infections and one death due to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to data on the Union Health Ministry website on Sunday.

Of the 334 active coronavirus infections reported nationwide till 8 a.m. on Sunday, 128 were from Kerala, taking the active cases in the State to 3,000, as per the website.

With one death reported in the State, the total number of people who have died due to coronavirus in Kerala since its outbreak three years ago reached 72,063. The number of people who were cured, discharged, or migrated in the last 24 hours after being diagnosed with the infection stood at 296. With that, the total number of cases under this category rose to 68,38,282 till date.

On Tuesday, Health Minister Veena George reassured the people of the State that despite the rise in COVID cases in Kerala, there is no cause for alarm. The hospitals are adequately equipped to manage virus infections, she said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.