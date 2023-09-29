ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala receives widespread rain; yellow alert in 10 districts

September 29, 2023 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds are likely in many places for the next two days in Kerala, say India Meteorological Department sources

PTI

A man rides his bike during heavy rain in Kochi in Kerala on September 28, 2023. | Photo Credit: THULASI KAKKAT

Incessant rain since Thursday night caused waterlogging and traffic snarls in several parts of Kerala on Friday.

In the wake of continuous rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert warning in 10 districts – Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasaragod. Rain, accompanied by gusty winds, lashed various parts of Kerala since Thursday night.

Yellow alert indicates heavy rain between 6 cm-11 cm.

Thunderstorms with lightning accompanied by gusty winds were likely in many places for the next two days in Kerala, IMD sources said.

Isolated heavy rain was predicted in various places, and people living in high-range and coastal areas should maintain extra vigil, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said in Thiruvananthapuram.

Continuous rain flooded low-lying areas and resulted in traffic snarls in districts such as Thiruvananthapuram.

