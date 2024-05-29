GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala receives moderate rainfall, IMD sounds orange alert in five districts

IMD places Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam in Kerala under orange alert, predicting ‘very heavy rains’ in these districts on May 29

Published - May 29, 2024 01:15 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

PTI
Fishermen stay ashore at Kannamaly in Ernakulam district of Kerala following rough sea warning on May 29, 2024.

Fishermen stay ashore at Kannamaly in Ernakulam district of Kerala following rough sea warning on May 29, 2024. | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Various districts in Kerala received moderate rains on May 29 (Wednesday), even as the weather office forecast very heavy rainfall in five districts of the State in the coming hours.

As per the latest update of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam districts were placed under an orange alert, predicting "very heavy rains" in these districts on May 29.

Six lives lost as rain wreaks havoc in Kerala

The red alert issued in Ernakulam and Kottayam districts on May 28 was withdrawn.

At the same time, Thiruvananthapuram, Idukki, and Thrissur districts were placed under yellow alert, the IMD added.

Moderate rainfall is expected at one or two places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam and Thrissur districts, and light rainfall is likely to occur at one or two places in Palakkad, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts in the coming hours, it said.

Trees uprooted, houses damaged

Meanwhile, incidents of trees being uprooted and houses damaged were reported in various parts of the Kerala.

The front portion of a tiled-roof house collapsed at Ambalapuzha in Alappuzha district as the area was hit with gusty winds.

The roof of another house was completely damaged at Thalavady in Alappuzha following heavy rains and winds.

Over 5,000 chickens died as floodwater entered a poultry farm in nearby Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram.

With floodwater receding in Kochi and its suburbs, residents began cleaning their homes on May 29.

Kochi city areas and adjacent Kalamassery and Kakkanad regions received extremely heavy rainfall, causing widespread inundation and traffic snarls on May 28.

Floodwater had entered over 100 houses in the Kalamassery region.

Though experts at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) have cited cloudburst as the reason for the extreme rainfall, the IMD is yet to officially confirm it.

Kerala / rains / weather / Monsoon

