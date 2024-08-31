Kerala receives ICRT Gold award for Beypore RT project

For the third time in a row, Kerala Tourism received the prestigious Gold award of the International Centre for Responsible Tourism, India Foundation (ICRT India) for 2024 – this time for its Comprehensive Responsible Tourism project in Beypore in Kozhikode district.

At an ICRT conference in the national capital on Saturday, Kerala Responsible Tourism Mission Society (KRTM Society) CEO K. Rupeshkumar was presented the award by Uttarakhand Minister for Tourism and Culture, Satpal Maharaj. Kerala Tourism won the award in the “Employing and Upskilling Local Community” category, considering its activities planned and implemented in Beypore for leveraging tourism potential of the area and for generating jobs and economically empowering the local community, especially women.

The function at Yashobhomi Convention Centre was attended, among others, by Director General of Tourism Mugdha Sinha and ICRT (India Chapter) Founder Director Manisha Pandey, besides ICRT founder Harold Goodwin, who is chairman of the international jury. This is the third consecutive year that Kerala has received the Gold award for its globally acclaimed, sustainable, and inclusive Responsible Tourism initiative, implemented through KRTM Society. The achievement earned KRTM Society the distinction of becoming the first governmental agency in the country to win the award back-to-back three times.