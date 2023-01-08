ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala receives Digital India award for DWMS

January 08, 2023 02:56 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

DWMS was developed by a team headed by Ajith Kumar R., Director of the Centre for Digital Innovation and Product Development, Digital University Kerala

The Hindu Bureau

President Droupadi Murmu presenting the Digital India Platinum Icon award for Kerala’s  Digital Workforce Management System to K-DISC member secretary P.V. Unnikrishnan in New Delhi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Kerala received the Digital India Platinum Icon award for its Digital Workforce Management System (DWMS) from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Saturday. K-DISC member secretary P.V. Unnikrishnan and Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission general manager Riyas P.M. received the award.

DWMS was developed by a team headed by Ajith Kumar R., Director of the Centre for Digital Innovation and Product Development, Digital University Kerala (DUK). The DWMS Connect mobile application has been downloaded 9.62 lakh times and has an average rating of 4.02.

DUK Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath said the platform combines multiple skilling, job listing and gig work management platforms across the globe, making it a highly comprehensive ecosystem for supporting the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US