Kerala receives Digital India award for DWMS

January 08, 2023 02:56 am | Updated 12:02 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala received the Digital India Platinum Icon award for its Digital Workforce Management System (DWMS) from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi on Saturday. K-DISC member secretary P.V. Unnikrishnan and Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission general manager Riyas P.M. received the award.

DWMS was developed by a team headed by Ajith Kumar R., Director of the Centre for Digital Innovation and Product Development, Digital University Kerala (DUK). The DWMS Connect mobile application has been downloaded 9.62 lakh times and has an average rating of 4.02.

DUK Vice Chancellor Saji Gopinath said the platform combines multiple skilling, job listing and gig work management platforms across the globe, making it a highly comprehensive ecosystem for supporting the Kerala Knowledge Economy Mission.

