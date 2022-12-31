HamberMenu
Kerala ration supply for December extended till January 5

December 31, 2022 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Food and Civil Supplies department has extended the supply of ration supplies for the month of December until January 5.

The decision was taken after some ration outlets had reported technical glitches in the functioning of electronic point of sale (e-PoS) machines.

The department also announced the working hours of ration outlets from January 2 to 31. Ration outlets in Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram, Kannur, Kottayam, Kasaragod and Idukki will operate from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the days from January 2 to 7 and January 16 to 21, and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the days from January 9 to 14, January 23 to 28, 30 and 31.

Outlets in Malappuram, Thrissur, Palakkad, Kollam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and Wayanad will function from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. during the days from January 9 to 14, January 23 to 28, 30 and 31, and from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. during the days from January 2 to 7 and January 16 to 21.

