October 12, 2023 09:50 pm | Updated 09:50 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Kerala Raj Bhavan will organise a Vidyarambham ceremony on October 24 during which Governor Arif Mohammed Khan will initiate children into the world of learning. Registrations for participating in the ceremony should be done before October 20. Further details can be obtained by contacting 0471-2721100.

