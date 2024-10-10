GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala rains: Yellow alert for six districts on October 11

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki districts have been put on yellow alert

Published - October 10, 2024 04:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
(image for representation)

(image for representation) | Photo Credit: K K Mustafah

A yellow alert has been issued for six districts of Kerala by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (October 11, 2024) warning of isolated heavy rains. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki have been put on the alert.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Thursday (October 10, 2024), Kerala is likely to receive moderate to heavy rains in various parts triggered by the weather system over the Arabian Sea.

A well-marked low-pressure area is present over the east-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka Goa coasts. It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the central Arabian Sea during the next two-three days. Further, a cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka and the neighbourhood has now merged with a trough that runs from the well-marked low-pressure area across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which is likely to trigger rainfall across Kerala, said the bulletin.  

Published - October 10, 2024 04:00 pm IST

Related Topics

Kerala / rains / weather

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.