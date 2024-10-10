Kerala rains: Yellow alert for six districts on October 11

A yellow alert has been issued for six districts of Kerala by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday (October 11, 2024) warning of isolated heavy rains. Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Idukki have been put on the alert.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Thursday (October 10, 2024), Kerala is likely to receive moderate to heavy rains in various parts triggered by the weather system over the Arabian Sea.

A well-marked low-pressure area is present over the east-central Arabian Sea off Karnataka Goa coasts. It is likely to move northwestwards and intensify into a depression over the central Arabian Sea during the next two-three days. Further, a cyclonic circulation over Sri Lanka and the neighbourhood has now merged with a trough that runs from the well-marked low-pressure area across Kerala and Tamil Nadu, which is likely to trigger rainfall across Kerala, said the bulletin.