Kerala rains: Yellow alert for six districts on June 17 and two districts on June 18

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rains for six districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram – on June 17. Isolated heavy rains in the 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm range in 24 hours are also likely for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on June 18.

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on June 17, a cyclonic circulation lies over the northeast Arabian Sea adjoining Saurashtra, and a north-south trough runs from this cyclonic circulation to the east-central Arabian Sea off the south Maharashtra coast in lower tropospheric level. An east trough also runs from Goa to the south coastal Andhra Pradesh and a cyclonic circulation lies over southeast Arabian Sea off Kerala coast.

Under the influence of it, fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gutsy winds is likely in the State for the next five days, said the bulletin.

