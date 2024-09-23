ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala rains: Yellow alert for seven districts on Monday

Updated - September 23, 2024 11:23 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The State is likely to receive some isolated heavy spells for two days triggered by an east-west trough and two embedded upper air cyclonic circulations

The Hindu Bureau

The southwest monsoon is likely to begin its withdrawal from the country on Monday. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from parts of West Rajasthan and Kachchh from Monday.

Meanwhile, the State is likely to receive some isolated heavy spells for two days triggered by an east-west trough and two embedded upper air cyclonic circulations. A yellow alert has been issued for seven districts — Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod — on Monday warning of isolated heavy spells.  

The east-west trough runs from the Andhra Pradesh coast to south coastal Maynmar with two embedded upper air cyclonic circulations, one over the westcentral Bay of Bengal and another over south coastal Myanmar and neighbourhood. Under the influence of these two upper air cyclonic circulations, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the westcentral Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around Monday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US