Kerala rains: Yellow alert for seven districts on Monday

The State is likely to receive some isolated heavy spells for two days triggered by an east-west trough and two embedded upper air cyclonic circulations

Updated - September 23, 2024 11:23 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The southwest monsoon is likely to begin its withdrawal from the country on Monday. According to a weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday, conditions are becoming favourable for the withdrawal of southwest monsoon from parts of West Rajasthan and Kachchh from Monday.

Meanwhile, the State is likely to receive some isolated heavy spells for two days triggered by an east-west trough and two embedded upper air cyclonic circulations. A yellow alert has been issued for seven districts — Ernakulam, Thrissur, Idukki, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod — on Monday warning of isolated heavy spells.  

The east-west trough runs from the Andhra Pradesh coast to south coastal Maynmar with two embedded upper air cyclonic circulations, one over the westcentral Bay of Bengal and another over south coastal Myanmar and neighbourhood. Under the influence of these two upper air cyclonic circulations, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the westcentral Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood around Monday.

Published - September 23, 2024 10:54 am IST

