Kerala rains: Yellow alert for Kannur and Kasaragod on Tuesday

Published - July 23, 2024 11:33 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The southwest monsoon was weak over Kerala on Monday, except for moderate precipitation in some places. Kollam witnessed the highest rainfall of 4 cm during the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on Monday, followed by Vellayani in Thiruvananthapuram, Chavara in Kollam, and Bayar in Kasaragod (3 cm each).

According to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Monday, the State is likely to receive isolated heavy showers for the next five days.

A yellow alert has been issued for Kannur and Kasaragod districts on Tuesday, warning of isolated heavy showers.

