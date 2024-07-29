Kerala rains: Yellow alert for five districts on July 29

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rain for five districts from Malappuram to Kasaragod on Monday (July 29).

Kerala is likely to witness moderate to isolated heavy showers for the next five days fuelled by the combined effect of a cyclonic circulation over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood, a shear zone over the Indian region, and an offshore trough that runs along the south Gujarat to Kerala coasts, according to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Sunday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.