Kerala rains: Yellow alert for five districts on July 29

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning of isolated heavy rain for five districts from Malappuram to Kasaragod on Monday (July 29).

Kerala is likely to witness moderate to isolated heavy showers for the next five days fuelled by the combined effect of a cyclonic circulation over north Chhattisgarh and neighbourhood, a shear zone over the Indian region, and an offshore trough that runs along the south Gujarat to Kerala coasts, according to a weather bulletin issued by the IMD on Sunday.