Kerala floods: water levels likely to rise at Periyar, Muvattupuzha rivers

The water levels at the Periyar and Muvattupuzha rivers are likely to increase by 1.5 m following heavy rain that lashed the Ernakulam district, as the authorities decided to open all the 15 shutters of the Bhoothathankettu barrage after the release of water from Idamalayar dam on Thursday morning.

The continued rise in water level since the shutters were opened has left authorities anxious. Two relief camps were opened at Kothamangalam and North Paravur taluks to accommodate a few families whose homes were destroyed in heavy winds that hit the region on Wednesday night. The camp at Kothamangalam taluk was opened at CSI Church, Manikandanchal, for five families. Reports of trees getting uprooted and snapped power lines have emerged from across the district.

The water level at Bhoothathankettu dam reached 31 m, against the full reservoir level of 34.95 m on Thursday morning. Officials said that the water level in the river downstream of the barrage was also increasing continuously.

The district information has informed that the public can contact 1077 (toll-free number) in case of an emergency. The District Disaster Management Authority has stepped up coordination among various revenue officials to provide timely information on the water levels in the rivers and to help those in distress.