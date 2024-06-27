GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala rains: Water level inches up in rivers across Kasaragod, flooding ravages Kottody town

Risk of water entering shops in Kottody town prompts traders to relocate goods to safer areas. Power outages reported in hilly areas

Published - June 27, 2024 04:27 pm IST - KASARAGOD

The Hindu Bureau
The car that plunged into a river in Kasaragod district of Kerala on June 27.

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following torrential rains, Kottody town in Kallar panchayat in Kasaragod district of Kerala and its surroundings were severely flooded on June 27. The situation led District Collector K. Inbasekar to declare a holiday for Kottody Government Higher Secondary School and Kottody madrasa on the day.

The flooding, exacerbated by heavy rainfall in the neighbouring Karnataka, has caused the Kottody river and nearby canals to overflow. There has been a risk of water entering shops in Kottody town, prompting traders to relocate their goods to safer areas. Power outages in hilly areas have further complicated the situation.

Two men escape after car plunges into river in Kerala’s Kasaragod

Apart from Kottody, other parts of Kasaragod district have witnessed rising water levels in rivers such as Vavadukkam, Madhur, and Madhuvahini. Water entered the historic Madhur Siddivinayaka temple for the first time in six years.

Families evacuated

Rise in water level in the Madhuvahini river and the threat of flooding have necessitated the evacuation of five families from Patla and Mogarbud areas of Madhur panchayat to the houses of their relatives

The national highway in district experienced damage due to heavy rains, resulting in restrictions on movement of heavy vehicles from Cherkkala to Chattanchal for three hours.

Emergency measures were being implemented to manage the flood situation across the district.

