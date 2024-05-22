Kerala rains: Two districts on red alert

With heavy rainfall continuing in various districts in Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has scaled up weather alert for May 22 for the State by putting Pathanmthitta and Idukki on red alert for extremely heavy rainfall and 10 other districts on isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Kottayam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad are on orange alert, as per the 1 p.m. update.

The remaining two northern districts – Kasaragod and Kannur – are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

In the 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on May 22, rainfall was more or less widespread across the State. Urumi in Kozhikode district reported 13 cm and Ambalayavayal in Wayanad district, 11 cm.

As per the latest update, most districts can expect rainfall on May 23. Seven central and northern districts are on orange alert for May 23.