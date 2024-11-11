Kerala rains: Subdued north-east monsoon likely to gain vigour by November 13

The northeast (NE) monsoon has been weak over Kerala for the past couple of days with the weakening of the cyclonic circulations over the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. The subdued rain is likely to continue for a couple of days.

However, the rainfall activity is likely to be enhanced by November 13 as a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southwest Bay of Bengal by Tuesday, which is likely to trigger light to moderate showers across the State.

A weather bulletin issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday warns of isolated heavy rain in five districts on Wednesday and in six districts on Thursday.

