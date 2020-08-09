Kerala rains | Situation worsens in Kottayam, taxi driver swept away in flood waters

The Karinkulam Chappathu bridge across the Periyar on the Kottayam-Kattappana State Highway. The bridge was damaged in flash floods downstream of the Mullaperiyar dam on Friday.

KOTTAYAM

09 August 2020 12:50 IST

Justin, a taxi driver from Angamaly, was swept away while trying to cross a flooded road near Manarcadu.

The flood situation in Kottayam worsened on Sunday with more parts of the district being submerged by the runoff water from the rivers which continue to flow above the danger levels.

Earlier in the day, a taxi driver from the Nedumbassery International airport was swept away in flood waters near Manarcadu in Kottayam. The victim was identified as Justin, hailing from Angamaly.

The incident occurred at around 2 a.m when the car driver was returning to Kochi after dropping off a passenger at Kottayam. The vehicle fell into a paddy field while attempting to cross a flooded portion of the road near Palamuri.

After an alert was raised by the cab driver, locals rushed to the spot and tried to retrieve the vehicle. But Justin was caught inside the vehicle while attempting to release its hand break and the car disappeared after floating for some distance.

The NDRF team has launched an effort to trace the driver and the vehicle.

The incessant rains, which had battered the high-ranges of the district for two days before receding on Saturday, returned to the region in full fury on Sunday morning. Water level in the Meenachil river, which had receded by several feet, once again rose sharply, triggering concerns of another flood in Pala.

The low-lying areas from Vaikom to Changanassery, meanwhile, has remained submerged for the second day. Adding to the woes, reports of bund breaches have emerged from the farmlands of Northern Kuttanad.

Traffic along several roads including the Alappuzha-Changanassery Road, Main Central Road and Pala-Erattupettah Road was thrown out of gear due to waterlogging.

With the flood water continuing to enter more human settlements, as many as 138 relief camps have been opened across Kottayam.