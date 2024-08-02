Kerala rains: Several farmers in Kozhikode suffer large crop loss in rain-related calamities

The destruction of several hectares of cultivated land in the recent episodes of rain-related calamities has shut the means of livelihood for several farmers in Kozhikode district of Kerala. Preliminary loss estimate prepared by the Agriculture department reveals that crops in about 1400 hectares of land have been hit by the rough weather and calamities.

Field-level reports submitted by various agriculture department officials to the district authorities confirm that the total loss in last month alone is about ₹17 crore. Meanwhile, farmers organisations in Kozhikode district point out that this is hardly a real figure which can be ascertained only after a detailed study covering all affected areas.

“The loss of crops in the landslip-hit Vilangad village alone will be more than the already calculated figures by the Agriculture department. It will take several years for the farmers to recover from these unexpected losses as the delayed government aid will never be sufficient to take life forward,” says N. V. Thomas, a farmer from Vilangad village.

He says the landslip-hit agricultural fields will have to be abandoned for ever as no farming works will be possible in such areas again.

The calamities have hit almost all types of food and cash crops including paddy, coconut, rubber and various types of spices. Paddy cultivation in about 3,300 hectares of land has been perished as per the official reports. Small-scale farmers who ventured into the cultivation of spices and fruits are one of the worst-hit groups.

“It will be difficult to pay back the bank loans. We have to go for other odd jobs to find money for the repayment liabilities. Many of the farmers do not have any crop insurance to claim insurance benefits,” says Kalathil Balan, a farmer from Koodaranji. He says people who undertook leased land farming and group farming ventures have faced huge setbacks with the unfavourable weather.

Neighbourhood groups in Kozhikode district are also in the list of suffering segments as many of their agriculture ventures turned out to be a huge loss amidst the natural calamities. Many of such groups were in a situation to give up their agricultural works midway.

“The crop loss hits farmers at a time they are struggling to get a fair price for the agricultural produce. A steady market is yet to be available for rural farmers,” says K. Johnson, functionary of an upland farmers’ collective in Kozhikode. He also complains that farmers are not even getting deserving subsidy benefits with the changing policies of the union and State governments.

Meanwhile, Agriculture department officials point out that a detailed loss estimate will be ready after sometime which will help them to project the figures and situation accurately to claim a reasonable compensation for the district.

According to them, several technicalities are there to speed up the process, but the eligible farmers will definitely get their compensation from the government.