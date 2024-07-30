ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala rains: Relief camps opened in Ernakulam district as flood threat looms

Published - July 30, 2024 11:26 am IST - KOCHI

Water levels in Periyar river and its tributaries and in Muvattupuzha river in Ernakulam continue to inch up since early hours of Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau

Around 40 houses in Eloor municipality in Ernakulam, Kerala, have been flooded and several people have been shifted to relief camps on July 30. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Water levels in the Periyar river and its tributaries and in the Muvattupuzha river continue to inch up since early hours of July 30, prompting Ernakulam district authorities in Kerala to open relief campus where at least 150 have been given shelter.

ADVERTISEMENT

The camps have been opened near Kalamasery, North Paravur and Kothamangalam after around 60 houses were flooded across the district.

Visuals from Wayanad landslips

Houses have been flooded in Eloor municipality, at Vattathara near Aluva, Kothamangalam Town, and Kadungalloor near Kalamassery.

ADVERTISEMENT

The St Joseph’s Hospital at Kothamangalam has seen flooding. The Parathittukavu temple near the town and the Mani Kandan chapati Bridge are under water.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

No casualties

However, no casualties have been reported.

Instances of trees falling on houses have been reported from Parakkadavu panchayat and Thrikkariyur, near Kothamangalam.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi / rains

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US