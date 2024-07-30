Kerala rains: Relief camps opened in Ernakulam district as flood threat looms

Water levels in the Periyar river and its tributaries and in the Muvattupuzha river continue to inch up since early hours of July 30, prompting Ernakulam district authorities in Kerala to open relief campus where at least 150 have been given shelter.

The camps have been opened near Kalamasery, North Paravur and Kothamangalam after around 60 houses were flooded across the district.

Visuals from Wayanad landslips

Houses have been flooded in Eloor municipality, at Vattathara near Aluva, Kothamangalam Town, and Kadungalloor near Kalamassery.

The St Joseph’s Hospital at Kothamangalam has seen flooding. The Parathittukavu temple near the town and the Mani Kandan chapati Bridge are under water.

No casualties

However, no casualties have been reported.

Instances of trees falling on houses have been reported from Parakkadavu panchayat and Thrikkariyur, near Kothamangalam.

