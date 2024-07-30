GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala rains: Relief camps opened in Ernakulam district as flood threat looms

Water levels in Periyar river and its tributaries and in Muvattupuzha river in Ernakulam continue to inch up since early hours of Tuesday

Published - July 30, 2024 11:26 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Around 40 houses in Eloor municipality in Ernakulam, Kerala, have been flooded and several people have been shifted to relief camps on July 30.

Around 40 houses in Eloor municipality in Ernakulam, Kerala, have been flooded and several people have been shifted to relief camps on July 30. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Water levels in the Periyar river and its tributaries and in the Muvattupuzha river continue to inch up since early hours of July 30, prompting Ernakulam district authorities in Kerala to open relief campus where at least 150 have been given shelter.

The camps have been opened near Kalamasery, North Paravur and Kothamangalam after around 60 houses were flooded across the district.

Visuals from Wayanad landslips

Houses have been flooded in Eloor municipality, at Vattathara near Aluva, Kothamangalam Town, and Kadungalloor near Kalamassery.

The St Joseph’s Hospital at Kothamangalam has seen flooding. The Parathittukavu temple near the town and the Mani Kandan chapati Bridge are under water.

No casualties

However, no casualties have been reported.

Instances of trees falling on houses have been reported from Parakkadavu panchayat and Thrikkariyur, near Kothamangalam.

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi / rains

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.