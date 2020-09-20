Kerala rains: Red alert sounded in six districts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

20 September 2020 11:53 IST

The National Disaster Response Force has been deployed in various districts

Six districts in the State have been put on red alert, given the likelihood of extremely heavy rainfall on Sunday under the influence of a low pressure area which has formed in the Bay of Bengal.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has declared red alerts in Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod, according to a 10 a.m. weather update.

These districts can expect extremely heavy rainfall (in excess of 20.4 cm in a 24-hour period) on Sunday, the IMD indicated.

Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Palakkad are on orange alert given the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall on Sunday.

The low pressure area formed over the north-east Bay of Bengal on Sunday morning, the IMD said. It is likely to become more marked over the north-west part of the Bay over the next 24 hours, IMD said.

Under its influence, Kerala is likely to receive heavy rainfall till Tuesday. Orange alerts have been issued for Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod on Monday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been deployed in various districts and State and Central agencies including the armed forces are on standby to tackle rain-related emergencies.