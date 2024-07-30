ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala rains: Red alert for five districts on Tuesday; Wayanad receives extreme heavy rainfall in 24 hours

Updated - July 30, 2024 10:54 am IST

Published - July 30, 2024 10:37 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Heavy monsoon rainfall is likely to pound Kerala with IMD issuing a red alert for five districts warning of extreme heavy rainfalls, an orange alert for seven districts and a yellow alert for two districts on Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau

Landslides in the hilly areas near Meppadi, in Wayanad district, Kerala, on July 30 following heavy rains. | Photo Credit: PTI

Heavy monsoon rainfall is likely to pound Kerala with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for five districts warning of extreme heavy rainfalls, an orange alert for seven districts and a yellow alert for two districts on July 30 (Tuesday).

Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragad will continue to receive extreme heavy rainfall, while very heavy rainfall is likely in Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Pathanamthitta and heavy rainfall in Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram. The southwest monsoon has intensified, triggered by the strengthened low level jet stream coupled with extended offshore trough along the west coast.

Highest rainfall

Meanwhile, Padinjarathara in Wayanad recorded the highest extreme rainfall of 298 mm in the last 24 hours ending at 8.30 a.m. on July 30 followed by Cheruvanchery (233 mm), Kollengode (233 mm), Anakkayam (227 mm), Kannur airport (226 mm), Parambikulam (216 mm) and Ayyankunnu (204 mm).

