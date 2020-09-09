Kerala

Kerala rains: Orange alert issued for 6 districts

Commuters move on waterlogged Attakulangara-Manacaud road following heavy rain, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

Commuters move on waterlogged Attakulangara-Manacaud road following heavy rain, in Thiruvananthapuram, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.   | Photo Credit: PTI

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has put six southern and central districts of Kerala including capital Thiruvananthapuram on orange alert for today (Wednesday) given the possibility of isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Orange alerts have been issued for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Idukki, Alappuzha, Kottayam and Ernakulam.

All other districts except Kannur and Kasaragod are on yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall.

Northern districts of Malappuram, Kannur, Kozhikode and Wayanad have been put on orange alert for Thursday.

According to a 1 p.m. update by the weather agency, these districts can expected isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Rainfall is likely to he fairly widespread in central and north Kerala districts over the next few days, according to the latest update.

