Kerala rains: Orange alert for six districts on August 21

IMD issues orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts

Published - August 21, 2024 12:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau
The Kerala government has cautioned the public against visiting high-range tourist destinations and fishermen against venturing out to sea. 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of heavy rains over Kerala on Wednesday (August 21, 2024). It has declared an orange alert for Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts. 

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall for eight districts, including isolated heavy showers (yellow alert). It has also predicted strong wind gusts, touching up to 40 km per hour. 

The government has cautioned the public against visiting high-range tourist destinations and fishermen against venturing out to sea. 

