Kerala rains: Mudslips and fallen boulders block roads, isolate Munnar hill station in Idukki

Heavy rains triggered a series of mudslips at Munnar hill station in Idukki district of Kerala on July 30. District authorities have not reported any causalities so far. However, the hill station remained largely isolated from the rest of the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police have banned traffic on the Gap Road stretch of the Kochi-Dhanushkodi national highway in Munnar.

Visual from Wayanad landslips

District authorities said mudslips occurred along the Kochi-Dhanushkodi national highway, Munnar-Maryaur inter-State route, and Munnar-Pallivasal road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Devikulam Sub-Collector V.M. Jayakrishnan said heavy rains caused huge quantities of mud and boulders to fall on the road, making the Kochi-Dhanushkodi highway unmotorable. He said efforts were under way to clear the arterial road of debris.

According to officials, Munnar received 207 mm of rainfall for the past 24 hours, as recorded by a system installed by Amritha Vishwavidyapeedam at Antoniar Colony near Munnar.

G. Sojan, coordinator of My Munnar Movement, said that after landslips and mudslips, all major routes connecting the hill station faced roadblocks.

In the wake of heavy rains and increasing landslip incidents, Water Resources Minister Roshy Augustine called an emergency online meeting on July 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.