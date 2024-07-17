ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala rains: Man trapped in Sitharkundu waterfalls in Palakkad rescued

Published - July 17, 2024 11:19 am IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued a man who was trapped in the Sitharkundu waterfalls in Palakkad district on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramesh, 39, was part of a six-member team from Vandithavalam that visited the waterfalls in the morning.

Two of them were trapped as there was a sudden gush of water from the hills. One of them was rescued by the local people, and the help of the Fire and Rescue Services was sought to rescue Ramesh.

The district authorities have prohibited people’s visit to waterfalls until further notice.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US