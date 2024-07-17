GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala rains: Man trapped in Sitharkundu waterfalls in Palakkad rescued

Published - July 17, 2024 11:19 am IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued a man who was trapped in the Sitharkundu waterfalls in Palakkad district on Tuesday.

Ramesh, 39, was part of a six-member team from Vandithavalam that visited the waterfalls in the morning.

Two of them were trapped as there was a sudden gush of water from the hills. One of them was rescued by the local people, and the help of the Fire and Rescue Services was sought to rescue Ramesh.

The district authorities have prohibited people’s visit to waterfalls until further notice.

